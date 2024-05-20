The new Apple TV+ show Dark Matter topped last week's streaming charts

Dark Matter is one of the latest Apple TV+ shows, and it's been doing the rounds online. Fans and critics alike have been watching, all with good things to say about the novel adaptation. And it's been getting plenty of people to watch, according to new streaming stats from last week – even beating out Amazon Prime Video's new Fallout show.

For the past few weeks, Fallout has been sat at the top of the streaming charts, beating out Apple TV+ movies such as Argylle. It's similar to Apple's own show, Silo, already has three more seasons on the way. But now Dark Matter has bested the Amazon Prime Video epic, and claimed the top spot as its own.

The story of Dark Matter is a complicated one, but iMore's Oliver Haslam is excited, and thinks you should be too. "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, 'Dark Matter' is a story about the road not taken." The full synopsis for the show is as follows:



"The series follows Jason Dessen (played by [Joel] Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

What else should you be watching?

The charts, shared by Reelgood, read thus in terms of combined TV shows and movies:

Dark Matter (Apple TV+)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Bodkin (Netflix)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

The Iron Claw (MAX)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

The Idea of You (Prime Video)

Unfrosted (Netflix)

The Beekeeper (MGM+)

A Man in Full (Netflix)

If you'd rather tune into something shorter, here are top TV shows people have been streaming in the past week:

Dark Matter (Apple TV+)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Bodkin (Netflix)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

A Man in Full (Netflix)

Young Sheldon (Netflix)

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (Prime Video)

Doctor Who (MAX)

The Veil (Hulu)

Or if you'd rather stick to films, here's what everyone else has been streaming:

The Iron Claw (MAX)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

The Idea of You (Prime Video)

Unfrosted (Netflix)

The Beekeeper (MGM+)

Late Night with the Devil (AMC+)

War for the Planet of the Apes (MAX)

Anyone But You (Netflix)

American Fiction (Prime Video)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (MAX)

If Dark Matter or anything else from Apple takes your fancy you can, of course, stream via an Apple TV+ subscription right now. You don't need an Apple device to watch it, with the Apple TV app now available on almost anything with an internet connection including streaming sticks, smart TVs, game consoles, and of course anything with a web browser.

