The official trailer for the final season of SEE is here

Apple has released the official trailer for season three of SEE, its epic world-building drama series starring Jason Momoa.

The third season, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 26, 2022, will continue to follow the story of Baba Voss and his tribe as they fight for survival in a post-vision world. In addition to being the third season, it will also be the final season for the series.

The final season will be eight episodes long. After the first episode debuts on August 26, each additional episode will premiere once a week on Fridays.

You can watch the official trailer for season three of SEE below:

What will season three be about?

In the third and final season of SEE, Baba Voss and his tribe must face a new technological threat that could destroy all of them.

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Joining Momoa for SEE: The Final Chapter is an ensemble cast including Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

Season three of SEE will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 18, 2022. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.