This hit OG Apple TV Plus show is coming back for another season

Apple TV Plus launch series The Morning Show has been renewed for a fourth season, even before the third season managed to get on the air.

With season three of the popular and well-awarded show set to premiere this fall, Apple TV Plus has chosen to get an early renewal out of the way, with season four now locked in according to a new report.

It's reported that both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's contracts were up at the end of the third season, but Apple TV Plus is already in talks with the duo who also executive produce the show. What's more, there's already talk of a fifth season being considered.

Season three coming soon

We're still a ways off Apple TV Plus premiering that third season but we're already expecting big things with Jon Hamm and Stephen Fry just two of the new arrivals.

Now, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Apple has already chosen to get the fourth season signed up. The show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Bel Powley.

While we don't yet have that third season ready to go there are two great seasons already offered on Apple TV Plus. If you're yet to get into The Morning Show now might be a good time to get all caught up ahead of the new season's release.

You can of course watch Apple TV Plus on almost anything with an internet connection these days including the Apple TV 4K. There are plenty of Apple TV alternatives out there should you want something a little less costly, and the chances are good that you already have something that you can stream Apple TV Plus on anyway.

You can of course also watch Apple TV Plus on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac if you prefer using something you already own.