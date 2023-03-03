This new Apple TV Plus thriller just broke into the top ten of streaming last week

Another new Apple TV Plus film has cracked the top ten in streaming.

According to data from Reelgood, a streaming aggregator who regularly puts together some analytics around TV shows and movies, found that Sharper, a new Apple TV Plus thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan, helped the streaming service crack back into the top 10 list for the week of February 23, 2023.

Sharper passed Yellowstone (Peacock and Paramount Plus), We Have a Ghost (Netflix), Party Down (Starz), and M3GAN (Peacock) to land sixth place for the week. The Last of Us (HBO Max), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Showtime), Poker Face (Peacock), Babylon (Paramount Plus), and Outer Banks (Netflix) took the top five positions.

What is Sharper about?

Sharper is "a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment."

If you haven't checked out the film just yet, check out the official trailer on YouTube below:

The film is directed by Benjamin Caron and features "a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers."

The news comes a month after Shrinking, Apple's new comedy series, also broke into streaming's top ten list.

Sharper premiered on Apple TV Plus back on February 17, 2023. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.