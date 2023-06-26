Tom Holland isn't worried about The Crowded Room's terrible reviews

We might be more used to Apple TV Plus having smash hits than terrible flops, but that might be what the streaming service now faces with The Crowded Room. However, that doesn't worry the show's star.

Tom Holland plays the show's main character, Billy Milligan, and has found himself facing a backlash after The Crowded Room received pretty terrible reviews from critics. But in a new interview, the actor says that it's all about resilience, and he'll continue to promote the show regardless.

The Crowded Room currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 31%, but that's in stark contrast to the impressive 89% audience score — perhaps an indication of a disconnect between what critics and audiences look for in a TV show.

'Horribly reviewed'

In a new YouTube interview with UniLad, Holland spoke about his love for the soccer team Tottenham Hotspur and how its lack of success has made him more resilient. That, he says, has stood him in good stead to deal with the poor reviews that his latest show has received.

"It's no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed. But, I'm here today to promote the show and I'm still here. I'm very resilient" Holland said in the interview that took the format of a faux job interview.

Holland not only starred but also produced The Crowded Room and he's now taking a year off acting to recover from the experience.

The 10-episode show "stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979," Apple's description of the show begins. "A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

You can of course take in the first season of The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus today and make your own judgment. The show can be viewed on almost anything with a screen, including the excellent but expensive Apple TV 4K. Looking to save some money when picking one up? Be sure to check out our collection of the best Prime Day Apple deals before making a purchase.