tvOS 16.2 adds feature where Siri will recognize your voice

The Apple TV is on the precipice of one of the greatest features it could ever receive.

Earlier today, Apple released the first developer beta of tvOS 16.2. While most of the update contained the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements, Screen Times Founder & Editor-in-chief Sigmund Judge caught a new feature inside of the update.

Judge took to Twitter to share the news that, with tvOS 16.2, users will be able to turn on Siri's new Recognize My Voice feature. The feature allows you to link up your Siri voice profile from your iPhone with your Apple TV. This makes it possible for your Apple TV to understand who is talking to it when making requests with the voice assistant.

That understanding enables some fantastic personalization features like automatically switching between user profiles on your Apple TV. It can also serve more relevant recommendations when you're searching for movies or television shows.

It appears that, once your Apple TV is set up with the feature, it will extend to other devices in your home:

“If your Apple TV is in your home or added to your home later, your Siri voice profile from your iPhone will be associated with your home so Siri can recognize your voice on this Apple TV and any current or future Siri-enabled devices in your home.”

Could it be just in time for the new Apple TV 4K?

It's currently unclear when tvOS 16.2 might be released to the public. However, we do know that we are only about a week and a half away from the release of the new Apple TV 4K.

The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K starts at a new base price of $129 which gets you 64GB of storage — the basics you need for an Apple TV. Apple has also added a $149 model that includes 128GB of storage, support for Matter, support for HDR10+, and an ethernet port.

The new Apple TV 4K will launch worldwide on Friday, November 4th.