Twitch is offering free Apple TV Plus subscriptions to help you catch up on Severance

If you've spent so much time watching Twitch that you're behind on some of Apple TV Plus' best shows, then this new deal from the Amazon-owned streaming platform might be just what you need.

Twitch is offering three months of Apple TV Plus for anyone subscribing to or gifting a subscription to a streamer.

That means that whoever you enjoy watching on Twitch, your subscription to them can net you free access to a service that would otherwise set you back $9.99 per month.

How to get Apple TV Plus for free with Twitch

As per Twitch's blog, you'll need to subscribe or gift a sub to a streamer from July 30 at 12PM PT until August 19 at 12PM PT.

Once you've subscribed or gifted, you'll receive a code to your Drops & Rewards Inventory page, but it's worth noting that Prime Subs (subs included with Amazon's own Prime suite of benefits) are not eligible.

The code is also only usable for anyone not currently subscribed, but that does mean you'll have a chance to catch up on the likes of Silo, Palm Royale, Slow Horses, and Ted Lasso.

And hey, if you like it, you might want to subscribe for yourself in time for Severance Season 2, now dated for January 2025. In fact, it'll be one of the most expensive TV shows of all time.

