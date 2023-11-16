US lawmakers want Apple to explain its problem with Jon Stewart's Apple TV Plus show and whether China was involved

Following the news that Apple TV Plus show The Problem With Jon Stewart had been canceled some wondered why that might be. Others pondered whether Stewart's outspoken views on China — an important business center for Apple — might have had something to do with it. Now U.S. lawmakers are wondering the same thing.

Apple relies on China for a chunk of its manufacturing capacity while it's also a key source of sales. For that reason, it has been accused of playing ball with the country in ways some would prefer it didn't. With Stewart notoriously outspoken on subjects including China, there was always going to be a suggestion that Apple chose to end its association with the comedian to protect its relationship with Chinese authorities. Now, members of a special House committee have written to Apple to ask what's going on.

Stewart himself didn't help matters with reports claiming that he wanted full creative control of the series, something that Apple wouldn't agree to. The show was ultimately canceled over that decision which suggests Apple TV Plus chose China over one of its biggest stars.

Deadline reports that the letter, addressed to Apple by the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Competition with the Chinese Communist Party, said that any decision made based on a relationship with China "potentially speaks to broader concerns about indirect Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence over the creative expression of American artists and companies on CCP-related topics."

The letter continued, adding that "it also highlights an additional reason, beyond the traditionally-cited national security rationales, why we encourage Apple to accelerate its efforts to reduce its dependence on the PRC in its core business.”

The lawmakers want Apple to offer a briefing by December 15, and it'll also reach out to Stewart's representatives to get their side of the story, too.