Watch the Apple TV+ trailer for a new season of The Problem With Jon Stewart ahead of October 7 premiere

Apple has shared the first trailer for the second season of The Problem With John Stewart, am Emmy Award-nominated original series that will premiere on Friday, October 7.

The new season will see a brand new episode arrive weekly, with Stewart set to "tackle topics including gender, taxes, globalization, elections and more."

The second season's trailer shows Stewart "debating anti-transgender legislation, questioning the American tax proposition and confronting economic globalization, with special appearances from LeVar Burton and Susan Sarandon," Apple said via press release (opens in new tab).

"Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues."

No problems here

Apple TV+ will also continue to release a podcast of the same name alongside the show, it's been confirmed.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is hosted and executive produced by Stewart himself, with showrunner Brinda Adhikari also serving as executive producer on the project.

While an Apple TV+ subscription is required in order to watch the show, the same isn't the case for the podcast. Priced at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is among some of the best value around right now — especially while other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ work to add an ad-supported tier to combat ballooning prices of their own.

Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything with an internet connection including smart televisions, game consoles, and more. Those with Apple TV 4K hardware will likely get the best experience via the TV app, however.