Watch the official trailer for season three of Central Park

Official trailer for season three of Central Park on Apple TV+

The third season of Central Park has a release date and a new trailer!

Today, Apple released the official trailer for season three of Central Park, the lovable kids and family comedy series on Apple TV+. The company announced that the third season will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, September 9.

Season three will, according to Apple, feature over forty new songs. After the first three episodes of the thirteen-episode season premiere on September 9, one additional episode will debut on Fridays until the season finale on November 18.

You can check out the official trailer below:

What will happen in season three of Central Park?

Season three of Central Park will follow the characters as all of them find themselves in new experiences:

In the third season of “Central Park,” as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

“Central Park” stars a renowned voice cast that includes Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who will star in season three in the new role of Abby, Paige’s (Hahn) little sister. New guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

The third season of Central Park will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 9. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.