Watch the trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's new Apple TV+ movie before its November premiere

Apple TV+ has today released the trailer for the upcoming Apple Original Films and A24 movie Causeway. The move will star Jennifer Lawrence and premiere on the streaming service on November 4, 2022.

The new movie will be "an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans" and also get a release at select theaters.

"It's a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and retrains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service — a reckoning with her childhood."

The Apple TV+ press release goes on, adding that "n Causeway, the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion."

Apple TV+ says that we can expect a movie in which "These two damaged souls' budding friendship forms the center and the heart of [director Lila] Neugebauer's debut feature — a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward."

If you don't intend to visit one of the select theaters showing Causeway you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to check the movie out. That's priced at just $4.99 per month, with the service also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That service includes other Apple offerings including Apple Music and Apple Arcade, among others.