You can now watch dozens of blockbuster movies for free with your Apple TV Plus subscription, but not for long

If you've ever looked at the library on offer by your Apple TV Plus subscription and wished that there were some more blockbuster movies for you to watch, you're going to be in for a pretty great weekend. That's the good news following the addition of dozens of movies to the Apple TV Plus library absolutely free.

The new movies cover the full gamut of genres and there should be something to watch for everyone whether you're in the mood for a love story or want to settle down and watch some sci-fi. But you'll need to be quick about it — these movies aren't a permanent addition to the Apple TV Plus library and are only going to be available for a limited time, leaving you to choose which you absolutely must watch before they're gone for good.

Apple has added the odd third-party movie to the Apple TV Plus library in the past, but there is no doubt that this collection of 51 blockbusters is the biggest that we've seen to date. And with huge titles like Titanic, Gravity, Jurassic World, and Fight Club included, these movies really are not to be missed.

Get the popcorn ready

Unfortunately, as first noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has made the somewhat odd decision to add all of these movies to a single category which means that drilling down to find the one that you really want to watch isn't as easy as it should be. But the work should be worth it with all of the following movies ready and waiting to fill your TV screen or, if you're particularly lucky, your Apple Vision Pro.

Saving Private Ryan

Draft Day

Titanic

Captain Phillips

The Accountant

Mean Girls

Catch Me If You Can

Gravity

The Bodyguard

Star Trek: Into Darkness

The Prestige

Troy

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic World

America Sniper

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Hurt Locker

Star Trek

Kill Bill Volume 1

The Proposal

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Edge of Tomorrow

Fight Club

Star Trek Beyond

300

Max Max: Fury Road

I Am Legend

Zombieland

Men In Black

How To Lose A Guy In in 10 Days

Zodiac

Argo

21 Jump Street

Zoolander

Minority Report

Old School

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Black Hawk Down

Kill Bill Volume 2

Training Day

Good Burger

Two Weeks Notice

Failure to Launch

Fast Five

Con Air

Spider-Man

Bad Boys

Fast & Furious 6

Knocked Up

Wyatt Earp

Spider-Man 2

Unfortunately, the lack of categorization isn't the only problem here — these movies are only available to those who have an active Apple TV Plus subscription in the United States which means that the rest of us dotted around the globe will have to make do with watching something else while we wait for the second season of Severance to arrive.

Thankfully, the streaming service does have plenty to offer with Slow Horses, Foundation, For All Mankind, and others just waiting to be binged. And that's before we get to the phenomenon that is Ted Lasso, of course.

Still, if you're in the United States and have some time to kill this weekend we're pretty sure that you'll find a movie or five in this list just waiting to entertain you. All you need to do is provide the popcorn, kick back, and get watching.