Apple TV Plus' new documentary might be the most ambitious nature program ever — Tom Hiddleston and Earthsounds premieres February 23

Apple is about to premiere a new nature documentary on Apple TV Plus that could be one of the most ambitious shows ever made.

Earthsounds, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, will debut on Apple TV Plus on February 23. The 12-part series is a unique look into the world through sound. Apple says it "reveals our planet like never before — a world buzzing with unexpected, unfamiliar and untold sonic stories that we have never been able to capture — until now."

The numbers that underpin Earthsounds are pretty impressive. Apple says it was filmed over 1,000 days across three and a half years, and documents 3,000 hours of audio recording "using cutting-edge technology." The show was filmed across 20 countries on all seven continents.

Earthsounds on Apple TV Plus

Habitats visited include rainforests, ice shelves, deserts, coral reefs, and more. It will feature "now leopards singing love songs, the intimate chatter of ostrich chicks from inside their eggs, musical spiders, walrus’s underwater courtship calls and more." Beyond animals, it also includes "the hum of deserts, drinking trees and the mysterious buzz of the northern lights."

It sounds like a really unique and interesting take on nature. It joins several other acclaimed Apple TV Plus documentaries including Big Beasts (also narrated by Hiddleston), and Prehistoric Planet. If Earthsounds gets you in the mood for even more nature, then you can always try Earth at Night in Color, and Tiny World, narrated by Ant-Man star Paul Rudd. The fact that some of the best shows on Apple TV Plus are documentaries is a testament to the platform's excellent breadth and quality of content. 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple TV Plus, with new exciting releases including Masters of the Air, Constellation, Napoleon, and maybe even Severance Season 2.