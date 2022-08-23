You can watch the first season of See for free on Apple TV+

The final season of See is premiering on Friday, August 26th. If you've been thinking about checking out the series but haven't yet and also haven't been paying for Apple TV+, Apple has an offer for you.

Until August 29th, Apple TV+ is making the first season of the drama series available to watch for free. The company made the announcement on Twitter:

The entire first season of #SEE is available to watch for free for a limited time, where available, now until August 29th on Apple TV+. Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere on August 26th.

What will the final season of See be about?

In the third and final season of SEE, Baba Voss and his tribe must face a new technological threat that could destroy all of them.

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of “See” are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the third and final season, you can check it out on YouTube below:

The third and final season of See will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 26.