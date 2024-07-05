Apple's Brad Pitt x Lewis Hamilton film about F1 is called... F1

Apple and Formula 1have confirmed that the title of its Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris is called... F1.

The movie, which includes input from F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, stars Pitt as as a veteran F1 driver drawn out of retirement in order to partner with a rookie teammate. The story features a fictional APXGP team and has been filmed on location at several F1 race weekends including this weekend's upcoming British Grand Prix.

To celebrate, fans will be shown a teaser for the film on Formula 1's international broadcast at 14:33 BST, less than 30 minutes before "Lights out and away we go."

Could we not think of a better name

The film obviously boasts a swathe of star power both in front of the camera and behind it, but the name is a little too obvious for my liking. The film has previously been bandied around with the working title of 'Apex', a nod to the aforementioned fictional team in the story, but that doesn't seem to have made the cut.

One saving grace, we know that legendary composer and film score producer Hans Zimmer has been tapped to provide the soundtrack. Zimmer confirmed his involvement ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, before wowing fans with a typically dramatic and stirring rendition of the Austrian national anthem.

Name aside, F1 is shaping up to be one of Apple's most ambitious originals thus far, as evidenced by the heavy focus on authenticity and realism, including the involvement of F1's other licensed teams and drivers, filming on location, and more. The APXGP "team" has immersed itself into the F1 paddock on various occasions through its filming, and even has its own hospitality unit in the Silverstone paddock. If the team pulls it off, it could easily be one of the best Apple TV Plus movies to date.

F1 is coming to theaters, including IMAX, internationally on June 25 and in the USA on June 27.

