Glastonbury comedown? Check out the best Apple TV Plus music documentaries

Glastonbury 2023 has been and gone with an incredible weekend of music at Worthy Farm. The UK’s biggest music festival welcomed over 200,000 people to its fields to see iconic sets from the Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X, to name a few. And, on Sunday night, the famous Pyramid stage closed with the last ever live performance of Elton John on his home turf - historic.

If you were lucky enough to be at Glastonbury 2023 this weekend or watched the live sets at home and are feeling blue, we’ve compiled a list of the best Apple TV Plus music documentaries available on the streaming platform right now. Apple knows music better than most, and there are some fantastic documentaries from world-famous artists to check out. Here are some of the best.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

(Image credit: Apple Tv Plus)

Billie Eilish went from a normal teenager to a global superstar overnight, and this brilliant documentary shows how a regular person and her family adapted to superstardom. The World’s A Little Blurry takes us behind the scenes as Eilish and her brother, Finneas, create her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

It’s fair to say the album was a huge success, winning Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards and leading to Eilish headlining Glastonbury in 2022. It’s an eye-opening documentary that lets you inside the world of a normal teenager trying to balance growing up with success most of us can only ever dream of.

The Velvet Underground

(Image credit: Apple)

The Velvet Underground graced the Glastonbury stage in 1993 and this documentary from Todd Haynes tells their story as the band moves through 1960s and 70s New York with music that would influence and develop the punk and new wave music scene.

The film looks at the band’s cultural influence with interviews with some of the old band members and musicians that have been influenced by their music. This is a must-watch documentary for any music fan.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

1971 was a monumental year not just in music. In this eight-part series from award-winning director Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona) the impact of music on the political turmoil of the era is shown. Featuring never-before-seen footage of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and many others, Kapadia blends archive footage and interviews to create a narrative that sums up one of the most incredible years of the 20th century.

Beastie Boys Story

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The story of how a trio of small-time New York rappers became one of the biggest bands in the world is told emphatically by Spike Jonze. The Beastie Boys would appear at Glastonbury in 1994 and this documentary blends a live performance at the King's Theatre in Brooklyn with memoirs adapted from the Beastie Boys book.

Even if you’re not a fan of rap, this documentary is heartwarming and full of spirit just like the band itself.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus+)

Fans of Bruce Springsteen don’t want to miss the 2009 Glastonbury headliner’s heartfelt documentary mixed with the recording process of his album which shares the documentary’s namesake.

In this film, directed by Thom Zimny, Springsteen and The E Street Band gather to record the album in five days. The film goes through Springsteen’s writing process and writer’s block in an emotional insight into one of the world’s greatest rockstars.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

(Image credit: Apple)

The story of the so-called father of jazz, this documentary shows the life and legacy of America’s first pop star. The film shows an insight into the civil rights movement and the turbulent life of one of the most talented trumpeters of all time.

It’s a heartbreaking historical watch that looks back on American history amidst a beautiful portrait of an awe-inspiring musician.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Selena Gomez was one of the most famous pop stars on the planet and this eye-opening documentary shows her mental health struggles after being diagnosed with lupus and bipolar disorder.

The film is incredibly honest and transparent when it comes to showcasing mental health and the struggles that come with fame. Directed by Alek Keshishian, this film is worth the watch regardless of your interest in Gomez’s music. It’s a view behind the curtain and one that definitely instills an emotional response in the viewer. One of Apple TV Plus’ best documentaries.

There’s something for every music fan on Apple TV Plus

And that’s a wrap on this year’s Glastonbury music festival. Luckily, Apple TV Plus has so much variety in its musical content that there will be a documentary to enjoy for anyone regardless of their music tastes.

Some of the documentaries in this list are the best documentaries on Apple TV Plus and showcase how Apple’s knowledge in the music industry helps the company to curate fantastic films that give viewers context and stories to go alongside their favorite musicians.

Apple TV Plus is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and Macs.