David Attenborough's dinosaur epic, Prehistoric Planet, set to return on Apple TV Plus

Apple has announced that its beloved natural history documentary Prehistoric Planet, starring David Attenborough and the music of Hans Zimmer, is returning for season 2.

Starting May 22, 2023, Apple will air five new episodes over the course of a week from executive producers Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the show brought much joy to the platform in its first season and some of Apple's most ambitious TV Plus marketing to date. "The new season transports viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail, set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music," a press release (opens in new tab) stated.

Jurassic Apple Park

The show has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating and got rave reviews in its first season, as well as a swathe of award nominations. It combines wildlife filmmaking and outrageous CGI to bring dinosaurs and ancient Earth back to life. Season 2 will explore new habitats and feature new species of dinosaurs. New cast members include Tarchia, which is one of the largest Ankylosauri, apparently. The Tyrannosaurus rex will reprise its role as King of the Dinosaurs.

It comes as the best Apple TV Plus show on the scene, Ted Lasso readies its return for its third and final season on March 15. Apple continues to pour money into its original content, and has also invested in some big sports deal. The company now has an exclusive MLS streaming package for the next ten years, and is reportedly planning to bring back Major League Baseball to Apple TV Plus for 2023.

All five episodes of Prehistoric Planet season 2 will air the week of May 22, you can watch the first season now on Apple TV Plus.