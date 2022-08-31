Early Labor Day sales are here with $800 off this Samsung QLED 4K TV

TV's have gotten bigger and bigger for years, and with each larger size, the previous 'biggest models' get ever cheaper. Not four years ago, a 65-inch set was a dream for almost everyone - now you can get one for the same price you could a 32-inch but a short time ago. This 65-inch TV from Samsung isn't cheap - but the 2022 model is already a full $2000 cheaper than the 2021 model, with all the same kit and caboodle behind the screen - and even some upgrades. This Labor Day 2022 sale reduces the set by a full $800, bringing it firmly into the 'this is going to be my TV for the next five years' price bracket.

Big Labor Day Samsung 4K TV savings

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV | $2599 now $1799 at Samsung

Did you know that Samsung provides screens to the rest of the industry? You'll even find Samsung displays inside your iPhone, and the iPhone 14 will likely use them too. So if your TV will likely have a Samsung panel in it anyway, why not go straight to the source?

Samsung has some great offers on its TVs this Labor Day, and this $800 saving on a Neo QLED set is one of the best. Neo QLED is Samsung's display technology that dims and brightens certain parts of the screen as it needs and is known for being terrifically bright. This TV is 65-inches, so it'll dominate most apartments, but there are smaller ones if you'd rather. The entire range has money off, so no matter the size, you'll save some money - unless you're after the $15,000 98-inch, in which case you're out of luck.

