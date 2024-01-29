Major League Soccer returns to Apple TV with MLS Season Pass for 2024

The MLS Season Pass is returning to Apple TV for 2024, Apple announced Monday.

Sign-ups are now open in more than 100 countries for the 2024 MLS Season Pass, which gives fans all the games from the MLS as well as Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games.

As Apple notes, this is the second year in the company's 10-year partnership with the league, buoyed by the arrival of Lionel Messi in the league last year.

MLS kicks off on February 21 with a standalone match between Messi's Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake. Matchday 1 games will kick off on February 24, with four fixtures available for free that weekend.

MLS returns to Apple TV

As noted, the MLS Season Pass includes every live regular-season game, the playoffs, Leagues Cup, All-Star game, and more. There are also live and on-demand shows including MLS Countdown, and there's a new Spanish broadcast of the MLS 360 whip-around service for this year.

As per previous years, fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to select their home team's radio broadcasts where available and can watch games in Multiview, streaming up to four games at once on iPad and Apple TV 4K.

MLS Season Pass subscriptions are $14.99 a month during the season, or $99 a season. The service is divorced from Apple TV Plus, however, subscribers to Apple's streaming platform are eligible for more favorable rates of $12.99/month or $79 for the entire season. Just like last year, MLS club ticket accounts include an MLS Season Pass subscription. You can also share your subscription with up to six family members through Apple Family Sharing.

Before the season starts, MLS Season Pass will include broadcasts of several pre-season friendlies between Messi's Inter Miami and opponents including his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys, and Saudi Arabian teams Al Hilal and Al-Nassr.