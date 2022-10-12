Make like a rockstar with these Marshall Amazon Prime Early Access deals

There are approximately one million companies making audio gear for the home (this is, for legal reasons, both a gross over-estimation and a very funny joke). One of those companies making audio gear for the home is Marshall, who also makes very classic music gear that's instantly recognizable with gold accents and black grilles - and it helps that rockstars of every era have used marshall products on stage. Marshall now also makes headphones and Bluetooth speakers, so you can get a little bit of that rock and roll magic in your front room - without having to crank it all the way to eleven.

Check out the full Prime Early Access sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Marshall home audio up to $50 off

(opens in new tab) Marshall Motif true wireless | $199 now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These are Marshall's version of the AirPods Pro (opens in new tab). There's noise-canceling on board, along with Marshall's signature warmth to the sound signature. The case has a really nice texture taken straight from one of Marshall's amplifiers, and the stems on the bottom of each bud are knurled like a knob on an amp too. Which is nice.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton | $169 now $114 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Have you ever looked at Marshall cabs (the speaker bit of a guitarists stage setup) and thought, 'I'd like one of those in my house, but that is just plain massive'? Then the Emberton is right up your street. It looks like a mini version of one of Marshall's big amps, and the logo on the front will make sure everyone knows you have a Marshall.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV | $149 now $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Major IV are some very nifty on-ear headphones that sound and look fantastic. They're covered with that cool Marshall amp texture, and the headband is padded to make them more comfortable. In the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale they are currently more than $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Minor III | $129 now $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These are shaped like the original AirPods, and they have the same feature set too. The shape makes them more comfortable than something with silicon eartips, and the case charges carries 20 hours of battery life. In fact, they looks so similar you would be forgiven for mistaking them for a pair of AirPods in a Marshall skin. Save over $30 in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Marshall audio gear uses the experience the company has in making professional music equipment to make some of the best home audio kit. There's a signature warm sound, and each is covered with amp-style texture, making them feel more premium.

If you're looking instead for the best AirPods Deals, then we have you sorted, and stick around - we're tracking all the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sales as they happen.