MLS Season Pass arrives on Apple TV, starting at $12.99/month

MLS Season Pass, Apple's new-and-exclusive streaming deal with Major League Soccer, is now available worldwide on the Apple TV app.

That means you can now sign up and start enjoying free MLS content on Apple TV ahead of the 2023 season kick-off on February 25.

For the next 10 years the MLS will be available on Apple TV, which includes all MLS and Leagues Cup Matches, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

Fans can sign up in more than 100 countries and regions, and there is already a plethora of free on-demand content to get you in the mood for the upcoming season.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Starting February 25, you'll be able to watch every single MLS regular-season game, as well as the Playoffs and the Leagues cup on the Apple TV app with no regional blackouts and uniform kick-off times. That includes watching on all of your favorite Apple devices like the iPhone 14, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more. But of course, it also includes smart TVs, game consoles, and even the web.

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will cost less if you're an Apple TV Plus subscriber, but you don't need an Apple TV Plus subscription. If you're not an Apple TV+ subscriber the cost is $14.99/month or $99/season. Apple TV Plus subscribers can get it for $12.99/month or $79/season.

If you're an MLS season ticket holder, each full-season ticket account includes one subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. To subscribe you'll need to be running iOS 16.2 or later, iPadOS 16.2 or later, tvOS 16.2 or later, and macOS Ventura on your respective Apple devices.

Alongside live games, MLS Season Pass will include previews, highlights, replays, and original content as well as weekly shows, and pre-and-post match build-up coverage. There's also a "five-hour live whip-around show" akin to NFL Redzone, but for MLS!