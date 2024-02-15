Prime Target coming to Apple TV Plus — a new conspiracy thriller starring White Lotus' Leo Woodall
Apple TV Plus has a new thriller.
Apple TV Plus has announced a brand-new thriller called “Prime Target,” starring Quintessa Swindel and SAG Award winner Leo Woodall.
Leo Woodall is the talk of the town at the moment, recently starring in Netflix’s critically acclaimed One Day based on David Nicholls' bestselling book. You’ll also recognize Woodall from the second series of Emmy award-winning White Lotus, where he portrayed Jack, a boy caught up in the mafia.
Will Prime Target be prime viewing?
Prime Target follows Edward Brooks, played by Woodall, as he looks to uncover a major mathematical breakthrough. In Apple’s official press release for the announcement of the show, the synopsis reads: "If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on the mathematician’s behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."
Directed by Brady Hood, the eight-episode series looks like it could be the perfect fix action thrill-seeking Apple TV Plus subscribers. While there is no release date as of yet, the show could become one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus if the lead’s previous acting credits are anything to go by.
Apple TV Plus is available for $9.99 a month and includes incredible TV series like Ted Lasso and Masters of the Air. Not only does the streaming service have fantastic television, but some of the best movies on Apple TV Plus include Academy Award-winning CODA and Killers of the Flower Moon, which could win an Oscar of its own later this year.
With Family Sharing, one subscription to Apple TV Plus works for the whole family, meaning you can all simultaneously experience some of the best entertainment Apple offers.
