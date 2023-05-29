What's coming next to Apple TV Plus: Killers of the Flower Moon, Foundation and more

Apple TV Plus is growing from strength to strength with new shows and new movies released on the service weekly. The best Apple TV Plus movies today include some of our favorite films, such as Academy Award-winning CODA, Tetris, Sharper, and STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The best Apple TV Plus shows so far include Ted Lasso, Severance, Shrinking, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind.

That's the cream of the crop of what's here today. But what's coming next for Apple TV Plus? We've rounded up the new films, new TV shows, and new seasons of returning shows coming to Apple TV Plus soon.

New movies coming to Apple TV Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon

This big-name film will be in theaters this October and streaming on Apple TV Plus sometime thereafter. The Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival recently and earned a seven-minute standing ovation.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, the epic turn-of-the-century Western crime saga illuminates a true-life story. When oil is discovered under Native American Osage land, the Osage Nation becomes rich overnight. This attracts dishonest white men who manipulate and eventually murder to get their hands on the money. Killers of the Flower Moon follows the FBI investigation and an improbable love story. Killers of the Flower Moon is a shoo-in for another Apple TV Plus Oscar nomination.

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Underrated, undersized, small-town Division 1 college player Stephen Curry rises to the highest heights of basketball. Follow Curry's coming-of-age story and his journey to becoming one of the top players in the NBA in this documentary. Real Madrid: Until The End was a great example of how to do a sporting documentary, let's hope Underrated is too.

Argylle

Star-studded big-budget spy drama Argylle follows a globe-trotting super-spy across the US, London, and exotic locations around the world. The cast includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Napoleon

Apple is likely betting on the epic historical film, Napoleon, to garner some more Oscar awards. Joaquin Phoenix stars in this up close and personal glimpse into the life of Napoleon. The film captures his brilliant military mind, relentless ambition, and ruthless rise to emperor through the lens of his volatile and addictive relationship with the love of his life, Josephine. At the time of writing, no release date has been announced though it will show in theaters this fall.

New TV shows coming to Apple TV Plus

Lessons in Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry, based on the massively popular book by Bonnie Garmus, is coming to Apple TV Plus this fall. I'll be honest, I read the book, which had been recommended to me by several people, and it made me pretty angry for reasons I can't share without spoilers. Still, I'm looking forward to watching the series, which stars Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson.

It takes place in the 1960s and follows the life and career of brilliant chemist Elizabeth Zott, who is relegated to a more "female-appropriate" position as the star of a cooking show. Of course, she isn't content to share just recipes; she has a lot more to teach the women (and men) who watch the show.

The Crowded Room

Psychological thriller The Crowded Room is a ten-episode limited series. Tom Holland stars as a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in 1979 New York City. The story unfolds through a series of interviews between him and an interrogator played by Amanda Seyfried. The interviews reveal the man's mysterious past and the twists and turns that lead to a life-altering revelation. The series begins streaming on Apple TV Plus on June 9, 2023.

Hijack

Idris Elba heads up Hijack, a high-octane thriller of a tv show premiering June 28. The seven-part series is told in real time over the course of a seven-hour London-bound flight that gets hijacked. Elba's character, Sam Nelson, is an accomplished business negotiator that uses his skills to try and thwart the hijackers. But will his high-risk strategy be his undoing?

The Beanie Bubble

Whether or not you're old enough to remember the Beanie Baby craze or appreciate 90s nostalgia, you'll probably want to check out this colorful comedy with the big-name cast. The new series premieres on July 28, starring Zach Galifianakis as toymaker Ty Warner. Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan star as the three women that help turn his failing business around by igniting a massive trend.

New seasons of existing Apple TV Plus shows

Foundation - Season 2

Sci-fi favorite Foundation returns on July 14. The story picks up a century after the season one finale. The classic story of Foundation is about four crucial individuals who transcend time and space to face multiple challenges and decide the fate of humanity. Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann will return in the second season. New cast members include Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas.

Swagger - Season 2

Sports drama Swagger's second season premieres June 23. Loosely based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, the show follows a young basketball prodigy as he learns to navigate all kinds of pressures on and off the court to attain a big-time career in American sports. The first season was praised for making a sporting drama filled with heart thanks to a fantastic performance from Isaiah Hill as Jace.

Durant is an executive producer, so if you're a big of KD then Swagger is definitely worth a watch.

The Afterparty - Season 2

The second season of The Afterparty premieres July 12. The comedy murder mystery series takes unexpected twists and turns, as each suspect's story is told through a different film genre. Tiffany Haddish returns as Detective Danner trying to solve a new murder. Other stars in the show's second season include Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, and more.

Physical - Season 3

Physical returns on August 2 for its third season. Rose Byrne stars in this dark comedy set in sunny 1980s San Diego. Byrne's Sheila Rubin is a dutiful housewife who supports her lackluster husband's career ambitions while battling her own demons. She finds a passion in aerobics and discovers a way to combine this with the new technology of videotape to become a female lifestyle guru—something commonplace nowadays but nearly unheard of at the time.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series - Season 6

Can't get enough Carpool Karaoke? Well, you're in luck, because Carpool Karaoke: The Series returns for a sixth season on June 23. You'll see the Arquette siblings, Cedric the Entertainer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Cox, Alan Cumming, Alanis Morissette, Cara Delevingne, plus the current and former casts of shows such as Glee, Community, girl group mockumentary Girls5eva, Ghosts, The Afterparty, and more.

Lovely Little Farm - Season 2

Adorable live-action animated hybrid Lovely Little Farm follows sisters Jill and Jacky on their family farm nestled in lavender fields. Using the latest computer-generated technology from Industrial Light and Magic, the talking animals add to the show's charm. Season 2 premieres on June 16.

The Snoopy Show - Season 3

Classic kid's cartoon character Snoopy is back with the whole Peanuts gang for a third season. Pop some popcorn (and peanuts) and catch The Snoopy Show premiere on June 9 with the whole family.

Duck and Goose - Season 2

Heart-warming animated series Duck and Goose is set to launch its second season on July 7. Duck and Goose are two friends who find commonalities despite their many differences. Aimed at the preschool set, this sweet show is based on the book series by Tad Hills.

Movies and TV Shows in production

So what else might be coming to Apple TV Plus soon? Apple has officially greenlit the following projects, though we don't have a release date or images yet. Some of them were announced years ago, so we can't be certain they will ever see the light of day.

The Savant: Eight-part limited series starring Jessica Chastain

Number One on the Call Sheet: Pair of documentaries about Black leading men and women in Hollywood

Hedy Lamarr: Gal Gadot stars as the brilliant and glamorous actress/inventor

Mere Mortals: Eight-episode Mythic Quest extension series

Sugar: Genre-bending series starring Colin Ferrell

Benjamin Franklin biography series: starring Michael Douglas

Sunny: Dark comedy starring Rashida Jones as woman who befriends a robot

Dark Matter: Alternate universe sci-fi series

Mrs. American Pie: Palm Beach high society comedy starring Kristin Wiig

The Buccaneers: Time travel series based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel

Constellation: Psychological thriller/space drama series starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks

Disclaimer: Alfonso Cuarón's psychological thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

Manhunt: The search for John Wilkes Booth starring Tobias Menzies

Presumed Innocent: Courtroom thriller reimagined by David E. Kelly

The New Look: How Dior, Chanel, and other fashion icons survived WWII

Metropolis: Drama inspired by the seminal Fritz Lang science fiction work

Untitled Lewis Hamilton documentary: About the famous Formula One driver

Firebug: Drama series about an enigmatic arson investigator played by Taron Egerton

Land of Women: Dramedy series based on the book, starring Eva Longoria

The White Darkness: Antartica adventure starring Tom Hiddleston

Las Azules: Spanish-language drama based on true stories of Mexico’s first female police force

Midnight Family: Spanish-language medical drama

Masters of the Air: Spielberg and Hanks team up on WWII airmen drama

Omnivore: Docuseries looking at the world through the lens of food

The Dynasty: New England Patriots docuseries

WondLa: Futuristic animated coming-of-age story

Untitled Godzilla and the Titans project

Lady in the Lake: 60s housewife-turned-reporter investigates mysterious death

Criminal Record: Character-driven detective thriller set in London

Untitled Formula One racing feature: Starring Brad Pitt as an "unretired" driver

The Changeling: A horror/fairy tale for grownups set in New York City

The Big Cigar: A Black Panther and a Hollywood producer escape to Cuba

The Supermodels: docuseries exploring the iconic careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington

Spellbound: Animated musical about a girl determined to unite her kingdom

Earthsounds: New technology reveals never-before-heard sounds in nature

Untitled Noel Fielding comedy: About 16th-century highway robber Dick Turpin

Bad Monkey: A South Florida detective-turned-food-inspector gets drawn into drama

The rumor mill

While Apple hasn't made any official announcements about the following projects, we've spotted them in the Hollywood trades. They may or may not actually happen, but here's hoping.

Untitled Vince Gilligan Project: Starring Rhea Seahorn

Neuromancer: Based on the sci-fi cyberpunk novel, starring Miles Teller

Bride: Scarlett Johansson stars as a woman created to be an ideal wife who rejects her creator

Untitled Chuck Barris drama: Starring Justin Timberlake as Gong Show host/CIA assassin

Amaryllis Fox: Brie Larson to star in CIA drama

Wolves: Brad Pitt and George Clooney star as fixers hired for the same job

Untitled Negro League Baseball series: The life and career of Leroy "Satchel" Paige

Strange Planet: Animated series based on the Nathan Pyle comic

Custom of the Country: Sofia Coppola adapts a 1913 novel about New York society

Snowblind: A teen accidentally blows his father's witness protection cover. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Untitled Damien Chazelle drama series: About the award-winning screenwriter, director and producer

Time Bandits: Taika Waititi's "comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves"

El Gato Negro: Adaptation of Mexican comic book

Losing Earth: Climate change docuseries

Dolly: sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic “companion doll” kills its owner

Yo Gabba Gabba!: A reimagining of the aughts Nickelodeon show

We are looking forward to the return of some of our favorite series as well as some fresh new content to enjoy. Apple TV Plus continues to surprise and delight us with its original content. With drama, comedy, thrillers, sci-fi, documentaries, and family content, there's something for everyone - and best of all, you can share your subscription with the whole family.