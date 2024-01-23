Killers of the Flower Moon scoops Best Picture Oscar nomination, Apple picks up 13 nods overall

Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon has been nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars, along with a host of other nominations.

The first is Jacqueline West and her part in the Costume Design of Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as Robert De Niro as Best Supporting Role. Killers of the Flower Moon, a Martin Scorsese vehicle, has been one of Apple TV+'s most important movies to date, so to see it do well at the awards will likely make Apple more confident in its platform and newly christened studio.

All of the Awards

This story is developing

The music of the movie has done well too — Robbie Robertson has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score. That's his first Oscar nomination despite making music for Scorsese's movies for 45 years.

There are more potential awards for the music in Killers of the Flower Moon — “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” has been nominated for Best Original Song. "The music of the Osage is coming to the Oscars stage," says the Apple Original Films X feed, as the track will make an appearance on stage when the awards come around. (So too will Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken', which he's likely less excited about than most).

More nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon come for the Best Production Design. That's Jack Fisk, Adam Willis and their crew, and the thirteen sets that they put together for the movie. Editor Thelma Schoonmaker has also received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Film Editing. Apple Original Films points out that "She is officially the most-nominated film editor in Oscars history."

The cinematography of Killers of the Flower Moon has been noted by the Academy as well, with a nomination for Rodrigo Prieto. "You can see why," says Apple Original Films.

Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and Killers of the Flower Moon is nominated for Best Picture. Martin Scorsese picks up a nomination for Best Director — the 10th time he's been nominated for the award.

Napoleon has also taken some nominations. There's a Best Costume Design nomination for Janty Bates and David Crossman for the many suits and period dresses that filled the biopic, putting up against Killers of the Flower Moon.

There's a nomination for Best Production Design in Napoleon as well, with all of its massive battles and impressive set pieces. There's a nomination for Best Visual Effects as well, again proving Ridley Scott's proficiency in making something look epic.