Sleep on the bar at Ted Lasso's favorite pub, as Airbnb offers 'one-night-only' Crown & Anchor stay

Ever since the Show premiered, Ted Lasso fans have watched all the highs and the lows of the series unfold within the halls of the Crown & Anchor pub, the titular characters' favorite watering hole. Now, you could be in with a chance through AirBnB to stay for a once-in-a-lifetime three-night stay at the pub, served by landlord Mae herself – or in this case, Annette Badland, the actress who plays the character.

The booking page on AirBnB opens at 1 PM ET on March 21, and features a description from Mae: Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off!

Celebrate Ted Lasso season 3 in style

The booking works on a first-come, first-served basis. The stay is between October 23-25, and guests are encouraged to book as soon as possible so as to 'avoid disappointment'. It will cost $13 per night, and there's only room for three guests. Or, in this case, winners.

This is part of a wider TV and Movie run of stays that AirBnB has run. Variety talks of last month's announcement that you could win a stay at Seth Rogan's Pottery Studio in Los Angeles – for only $42 per month.

Head to Airbnb.com/TedLasso (opens in new tab) to be in with a chance of a stay at the Crown and Anchor, and know that you'll be up against the entirety of the iMore team – and we have pretty fast fingers. Ted Lasso season 3 premiers on March 15, with show writer Brett Goldstein confirming that it will be the final season of one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus. What better way to see Ted Lasso and his beloved Greyhounds out than by staying in his favorite pub?