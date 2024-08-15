Sonos might resurrect the company's old app (the one that wasn't terrible)

The new Sonos app is awful, and that's not a controversial opinion. The rushed redesign has been met with tons of bad ratings on the App Store since launching in May.

Last month Sonos CEO Patrick Spence apologized for the rocky launch. Now, The Verge reports that the company could be about to bring back the old version of the app.

The Verge writes, "There have been discussions high up within Sonos about bringing back the prior version of the app, known as S2, as the company continues toiling away at improving the performance and addressing bugs."

Currently, there's no way to use the older version of the app with customers in the Sonos ecosystem locked to the new and confusing UI of the newer iteration. While Sonos is working hard to update the new design and continuously improve the app, it's still not as functional as the previous version the company left in the past.

Back from the past

As a Sonos user myself, I've become increasingly frustrated with the new app over the last few months. It looks nice (depending on who you ask) but it's just confusing. and hard to navigate. The Sonos Beam in my living room has been having issues recently pairing with the two Sonos Era 100 I use for my record player and doing simple things in the app like unpairing speakers is just far more cumbersome than ever before.

I'm not against using the new Sonos app; the updates have helped, but I would welcome a return to the old version. Sonos has had to learn the hard way: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

