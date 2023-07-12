A popular Samsung Soundbar is 40% off in this Prime Day lightning deal

Adding a soundbar to your home theater setup can be a great way of adding some life to movies and games, and now you can do it while saving a decent chunk of money at the same time. That's with Amazon now offering the Samsung HW-B550 soundbar for just $167.99. We've been reviewing soundbars for years and this is one of the most popular around.

That price represents a 40% discount on the original price of almost $280 which is not to be sniffed at. This is part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day fun and that's important to remember because it won't last forever.

In fact, Amazon will call time on the Prime Day festivities this evening so ordering soon is probably a good idea if you're interested in adding this soundbar to your setup. This is also a lightning deal which means that the number of units available is limited, too.

Samsung soundbar with 40% off

Samsung HW-B550 soundbar | $280 $167.99 on Amazon Upgrade the sound of your home theater by adding this popular Samsung soundbar to your setup. You'll save 40% and get a remote and subwoofer in the box with a wireless setup reducing the cable management you'll need to do.

The soundbar itself supports both Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X and comes with a subwoofer included for added bass. A special bass boost feature is also included to make sure you get the room bouncing. That subwoofer is a wireless one, thankfully, so you won't have cables strewn everywhere.

Other notable features include Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio from other devices as well as different modes for gaming and whatnot. The soundbar will also optimize the audio based on the type of content being viewed including sports, movies, and more.