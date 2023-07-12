Amazon Prime Day never sounded better thanks to this unmissable Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker deal
Bag this Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker with 31% off.
Bang & Olufsen has long been a big player in the world of speakers and now it's making some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers around. And you can pick one up of your very own right now and save $170 in the process.
This deal is part of Amazon's Prime Day festivities and sees the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 fall to just $379 in both the Grey Mist and Anthracite colors. That's notable because the former would normally cost a little more than the latter. It's the Grey Mist colorway that represents the best deal as a result — you can now save $170 and 31% on the original $550 asking price.
More Bang & Olufsen for your buck
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 |
$550 $379 at Amazon
This Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker comes in two gorgeous colors and offers up to eight hours of play on a single charge. But this does even more than just play music — the Beolit 20 even has its own Qi charger built in so you can top your iPhone up while you listen.
Price Check: Best Buy: $400 | B&H Photo: $550
The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 comes with a plethora of features that start with an 8-hour battery life so that you can keep listening for longer. Charging the speaker requires a USB-C cable, just like the upcoming iPhone 15, and the speaker has another party trick up its sleeve.
Thanks to the Beolit 20's built-in Qi charger you can wirelessly charge your iPhone while you listen to your music, all while connected to the speaker using the magic of Bluetooth.
Have an iPhone that doesn't support wireless charging? Be sure to check out our collection of the very best iPhone Prime Day deals to get that upgrade you deserve.
