Get this fantastic Bose speaker for less at Amazon

There are certain things in tech that are accepted as fact - Apple products will always be pricey. The next iPhone will be better than the last iPhone. And Bose makes very, very good speakers.

If you've enjoyed any of Bose's speakers in the past, you'll know just how true that last one is - the company is an expert in its creation of speakers of all sizes, and that includes portable ones like the Bose SoundLink Revolve II.

This durable, waterproof speaker lives up to its pedigree with excellent audio quality - and it's had its price slashed at Amazon, too.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve II is now $159, a drop of 27% (and $60) from the $219 MSRP.

Available in Black or White to match your aesthetic (or mood), the Bose SoundLink Resolve II is easy to set up thanks to voice prompts that'll get your music playing through it in no time.

You can take calls on it, too, making it a handy speakerphone - even in water.

While it's durable, the Bose SoundLink Revolve II is also remarkably portable - meaning you can take it around to your Christmas party plans, or take it on vacation, too.

With 13 hours of battery life, you can party hard throughout the night when the time comes, too.