Get this fantastic Bose speaker for less at Amazon
Save $60 on this amazing speaker.
There are certain things in tech that are accepted as fact - Apple products will always be pricey. The next iPhone will be better than the last iPhone. And Bose makes very, very good speakers.
If you've enjoyed any of Bose's speakers in the past, you'll know just how true that last one is - the company is an expert in its creation of speakers of all sizes, and that includes portable ones like the Bose SoundLink Revolve II.
This durable, waterproof speaker lives up to its pedigree with excellent audio quality - and it's had its price slashed at Amazon, too.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve II is now $159, a drop of 27% (and $60) from the $219 MSRP.
Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Huge discounts across Alexa Echo and smart speakers
- Best Buy — Plenty of speaker discounts
- Walmart — Price drops on major brands
Available in Black or White to match your aesthetic (or mood), the Bose SoundLink Resolve II is easy to set up thanks to voice prompts that'll get your music playing through it in no time.
You can take calls on it, too, making it a handy speakerphone - even in water.
Save $60 on the Bose SoundLink Revolve II
Bose SoundLink Revolve II |
$219 $159 at Amazon
This portable speaker brings Bose's legendary audio quality to anywhere - including the pool party.
Price check: $159.99 at Best Buy | $159.99 at Target
While it's durable, the Bose SoundLink Revolve II is also remarkably portable - meaning you can take it around to your Christmas party plans, or take it on vacation, too.
With 13 hours of battery life, you can party hard throughout the night when the time comes, too.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch