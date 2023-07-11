Save $70 on this Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker and get the party started this Prime Day

Bluetooth speakers are a great way to get the party started no matter where you are and now you can do it while saving some money. The popular Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker would normally sell for around $170, but buy yours this Amazon Prime Day and you'll pay just $99.

Like all the best Prime Day deals this one isn't likely to stick around for long so consider placing your order today if you want to upgrade your listening experience whether that's in the home, around the pool, or anywhere else for that matter.

Marshal Bluetooth speaker with $70 off

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker | $170 $99 at Amazon Marshall's Emberton Bluetooth speaker is already popular at its normal price but it's going to reach new heights now. Featuring more than 20 hours of music play time from a single charge, it's designed for parties that run all day long. And with IPX7 water resistance it isn't shy about sitting around the pool, either. Price Check: B&H Photo $150 | Best Buy: $110

The Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker features a battery life of more than 20 hours which makes it the perfect party companion. We bet it'll outlast even the most amped-up party-goer and sound great while it does it.

The speaker features IPX7 water resistance which means that it can be submerged in 3ft of water for up to half an hour without any issues, making this a great Bluetooth speaker for pool parties. It's also super lightweight at just 1.5 lbs so you won't struggle when taking it with you to the beach.

With so many great Apple Prime Day deals to be had remember that this one, like others, won't last forever. Order your new Bluetooth speaker soon to lock this price in — and the same goes for all those other deals you have your eye on as well.