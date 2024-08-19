Streaming service Redbox's bankruptcy now prevents Roku users from watching movies and TV shows they've paid for
No more Redbox streaming.
Redbox, the DVD rental kiosks you may have seen in your local Walmart also has a streaming service — and it's equally suffering from the company's bankruptcy.
If you own a Roku, a competitor to the Apple TV 4K, you may have noticed that you can no longer access the Redbox streaming app. Redbox has been removed from Roku's app store leaving customers who have purchased movies or TV shows without access to their libraries. If you try to open the app on your Roku, you'll even be met with a "Redbox is currently not supporting this app." message.
Redbox's bankruptcy has just been converted into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, Lowpass reports. This means the company is in the process of selling off its assets and closing for good.
As it stands, Redbox's streaming service customers are in the dark about whether they'll be able to access their libraries elsewhere, but for now, those using Roku will need to look elsewhere to access the service.
locked out of your library
If you've lost access to your Redbox library on Roku, you'll need to look at other streaming services to get your entertainment fix. One of the best, in our opinion, is Apple TV Plus with a wide range of movies and TV shows to choose from. Whether it's Napoleon, one of the best movies on Apple TV Plus, or Ted Lasso, the best TV show on the service, there's plenty to choose from all for just a $9.99/month fee.
Obviously, that won't make up for a cultivated library on Redbox, which raises concerns over digital purchases, especially in an age where physical media is dying out. If you've been affected by Redbox's bankruptcy all hope isn't lost just yet as we await official information on the streaming service's future. Until then, you'll need to look elsewhere for your streaming kick.
