Ted Lasso angers Chelsea fans with insensitive club hero snub in latest episode

Some Chelsea fans are furious with the latest episode of Ted Lasso after a banner tribute to club legend Ray Wilkins was edited to include the name of AFC Richmond's hard-talking manager Roy Kent.

The Chelsea banner "They don't make them like Ray anymore" hangs permanently in the East Stand of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge. In the Apple TV Plus show's third season, Ray has been replaced with reference to Roy Kent, an ex-Chelsea player on the show.

The banner, created by fans for Ray Wilkins after his death and paid for by donations, is regularly seen during televised matches at Chelsea's stadium, Stamford Bridge.

Ray Wilkins died suddenly in 2018 at the age of 61, after a lustrous career that spanned 25 years playing for Chelsea, AC Milan, and more. He was later an assistant manager at the club during Chelsea's Premier League title-winning 2009-10 season. Wilkins made 179 appearances for Chelsea from 1973-1979.

Flooding to Twitter, some Chelsea fans have expressed their disbelief and anger at the lack of respect in replacing the name on a memorial banner. The fans, posting on social media, are upset at the disrespect of one of their beloved heroes, even if the show's creators weren't aware of the banner's significance. iMore has reached out to Apple and Chelsea Football Club for comment.

In the latest episode of Ted Lasso, named "(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea," AFC Richmond plays their first game back in the Premier League. In the show, which is Apple TV Plus' most popular original, Roy Kent, is an ex-Chelsea player known as a club legend.

Chelsea has also promoted the episode with a promo video from head coach Graham Potter (opens in new tab) alongside official promo photos of the AFC Richmond team facing off against Chelsea superstars Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. It was easy to replace Ray with Roy, but Apple might have scored an own goal here.