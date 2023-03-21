Ted Lasso is Apple TV’s most popular show, and it's not even close

Ted Lasso is Apple TV Plus' most popular show by far, according to new statistics revealed by JustWatch, the most extensive international streaming guide.

Sitting at the top of the most popular Apple TV original shows ranking, Ted Lasso holds 27.1% based on JustWatch's (opens in new tab) popularity score, shared with iMore this week.

The show, which follows the American Football coach who takes the world of soccer by storm using his kindness, has just returned for season 3, which is set to be the final season of the beloved show.

Jason Sudeikis' creation has scooped nine PrimeTime Emmys in its first two seasons and will likely add to Apple TV Plus' success at the awards later this year.

(Image credit: JustWatch)

Top 10 Apple TV Plus original TV shows

Apple TV Plus has released some stellar shows over the last three years since its launch, including the Ben Stiller-produced Severance, and the hit show, The Morning Show.

In the Top 10, Severance takes the second spot behind Ted Lasso with 16.9%, and The Morning Show sits on the podium with 11.8%, followed by Foundation with 8.2%.

Severance is set to return for a much-anticipated second season which could see the show edge closer to Ted Lasso's dominance on this ranking. While the rankings are purely based on searches on JustWatch, the platform has over 30 million users and gives a good indication of what rules the roost.



With Ted Lasso ending, it'll be interesting to see what Apple has lined up on Apple TV Plus moving forward to continue the momentum of the show's popularity.

With the return of Prehistoric Planet later this year and Ridley Scott's Sinking Spring on the horizon, now is a great time to give Apple TV Plus a try. If you want to see what else the streaming platform has to offer, check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows.