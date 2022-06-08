Fans of the huge Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso better hope the upcoming third season is a good one — because it's going to be the last.

That's according to star of the Apple TV+ show Brett Goldstein who says that the people working on the show are working on the assumption that a fourth season won't happen. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the star says that the plan was always to make the show a three-season affair and nothing has changed so far.

"We are writing it like that," Goldman said, going on to say that it was "planned as three" seasons from the outset. That's news that will be hugely disappointing to fans of the show that was arguably the first huge hit Apple TV+ put together. We've seen Severance and others fare well since, but it was Ted Lasso that really put the streamer on the map. It's also proven to be a guarantee of an awards win or three, too.