What you need to know
- Those hoping for a fourth season of Ted Lasso are out of luck.
- Star Brett Goldstein says the plan was always for the show to be a three-season affair.
- The first two seasons are now available to stream on Apple TV+.
Fans of the huge Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso better hope the upcoming third season is a good one — because it's going to be the last.
That's according to star of the Apple TV+ show Brett Goldstein who says that the people working on the show are working on the assumption that a fourth season won't happen. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the star says that the plan was always to make the show a three-season affair and nothing has changed so far.
"We are writing it like that," Goldman said, going on to say that it was "planned as three" seasons from the outset. That's news that will be hugely disappointing to fans of the show that was arguably the first huge hit Apple TV+ put together. We've seen Severance and others fare well since, but it was Ted Lasso that really put the streamer on the map. It's also proven to be a guarantee of an awards win or three, too.
While none of this means that we can completely rule out a fourth season, all eyes will be on the third when it arrives later this year.
Those who have yet to watch seasons one and two of the comedy show can fix that right now. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to do it, but at $4.99 per month, it's the best value around.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
