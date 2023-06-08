Ted Lasso star teases spinoff with three of your favorite characters

Ted Lasso ended recently after three seasons that won multiple Emmy Awards for the Apple TV Plus show.

As the final credits rolled, viewers started to wonder about potential spin-offs and other ways that the characters of Ted Lasso could exist without the main character himself after his departure to Kansas to be with his son.

Well, after a recent tweet from the official Apple TV account and a cheeky reply from Nate the Great's Nick Mohammed, it's fair to say that a spin-off is well and truly on the cards.

The finale of Ted Lasso Season Three had hints of a potential spin-off when Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple, showed off a proposal for an AFC Richmond Women's Team. While these tweets don't confirm the nature of the show, we could see the new team alongside Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and Nate as they take control of the next chapter in AFC Richmond's story.

The Ted Lasso Spinoff is coming

Most were shocked when it was announced that Ted Lasso would end after season three. But Apple never officially confirmed that it was the final season. Instead, it makes sense that Ted Lasso, himself, would leave the show, but the other characters could continue on the success of Apple TV Plus' most popular show.

There's usually no smoke without fire, and for Apple TV to hint at a spinoff on Twitter means the marketing team knows exactly what they're doing. If you're a fan of Ted Lasso, you can start dreaming because it makes sense for the company to keep the show's legacy alive.

With Apple announcing a Lionel Messi documentary and the world's best footballer receiving a revenue share from MLS Season Pass subscribers once he joins Inter Miami, it's in Apple's best interest to get casual fans onboard with football. Ted Lasso is its best way of doing that.