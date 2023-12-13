The biggest movie event of the year is now on Apple TV to stream — and no, we're not talking about Barbie

Today is Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday, so the pop megastar has gifted fans the ability to watch her record-breaking Eras Tour from the comfort of the sofa.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) brings the incredible cinematic live recording of Swift’s SoFi Stadium performance to Apple TV and other streaming platforms with three added songs that weren’t included in the theater release from earlier this year.

The “Extended Version” is 3 hours and 1 minute long with extra performances that make the viewing experience from home an extra treat for fans.

The Apple TV listing reads, “Experience Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version), including three songs from the tour not shown in theaters: "Long Live," "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams." Immerse yourself in cinematic views from the history-making tour, which features music from Taylor's 17-year award-winning career.”

You can rent the movie for $19.89 (The year Taylor Swift was born and the title of her hit album) and will have 48 hours to watch the full show. It’s definitely pricy, but considering tickets to her sold-out Eras Tour sell for hundreds of dollars, it may be worth the early Christmas treat.

Eras Tour from the comfort of your home

Watching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at home is the perfect early holiday gift for the Swiftie in your life. As someone who loves the album “Folklore” and the boyfriend of a Taylor Swift fan, I went to see the cinematic experience at my local cinema a few months ago. I absolutely loved the whole thing, from how it was filmed to the energy in the stadium perceived on the silver screen. One thing I didn’t enjoy, however, was the audio quality in the cinema so I’m looking forward to singing along to Cruel Summer again with my surround sound setup in my living room.