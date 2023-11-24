Taylor Swift's iPhone case will never go out of style — and it's 20% off for Black Friday
Taylor Swift's iPhone case is on sale for Black Friday. It is the perfect gift for the Swiftie in your life just in time for the holidays.
Tay Tay revealed that she used the Flaunt Mother of Pearl Square iPhone case on her TikTok back in April, and since then, it's been the case that everyone is talking about. Well, every Swiftie at least.
The Flaunt case is available for $36 this Black Friday, a 25% discount on its $45 RRP, and it has a beautiful pink, blue, and lilac fade with squared edges that make your iPhone stand out from the crowd.
This case is available for all iPhones from the 11 onwards, so if you love Taylor Swift, now's the time to pick one up.
Taylor Swift's iPhone case belongs with you this Black Friday
Flaunt Pink Mother of Pearl Square|
$45 $36 at Flaunt
This beautiful iPhone case will make you feel like Taylor Swift with its stylish mother-of-pearl finish that makes your iPhone iridescent. With 25% off, this case is perfect for any Swiftie in your life.
- iPhone deals: Verizon | AT&T | Mint Mobile
Not a fan of Taylor's style?
Zagg Milan Snap|
$49 $39 at Amazon
We loved an earlier version of the ZAGG Milan iPhone case for its sophisticated translucent ombré style that complements your iPhone's color beautifully. But it offers MagSafe compatibility and top-notch 13-foot drop protection for your iPhone 15 as well.
Kate Spade New York|
$54 $43 at Amazon
While reviewing a previous model of the Kate Spade New York MagSafe iPhone case, we noted that it's not only gorgeous, but it's slim and protective. The floral pattern on this one camouflages the MagSafe ring a bit, while letting the color you chose (pink, perhaps?) shine through beautifully.
GVIEWIN Marble|
$15 $9 at Amazon
We reviewed a previous model of the GVIEWIN Marble Case and loved the chic, slim case. This pretty TPU case offers 10-foot drop protection and comes in lots of appealing designs. The package includes a screen protector and a camera module protector too.
