These Amazon Prime Skullcandy deals will save you up to $170 off some new headphones

Skullcandy headphones are one thing above all else - fun. They are designed to make music more enjoyable and bassier, with designs that make sure that everyone around you knows that you've got a pair of Skullcandy headphones. You won't find anything for the audiophile here - instead, you're looking at the most smiles per decibel possible. In the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you're looking at up to $170 off a pair of Skullcandy headphones, so you can join in the fun for less.

Check out the full Prime Early Access sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Skullcandy headphones up to $170 off

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Grind True Wireless | $99 now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These little true wireless in-ear buds will wirelessly charge if you sit the case on the correct pad. They sound pretty good too for buds so cheap, and they're IP55 water-resistant so they're perfect for the gym. Save $40 in this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Hesh 2 | $99 now $41 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A nice pair of wireless headphones that are now less than half-price? Go on then. They look sleek and clean, and the Bluetooth connection makes them super convenient. They will sit on your ear rather than over it, so that's worth bearing in mind if you're looking for something more all-encompassing.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Crusher ANC | $319 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These have all the features - noise-canceling, a nice carrying case, and, more importantly, a bass slider. That slider ill control the amount of bass that the headphones pump out, and at the higher levels, they'll get some little vibration motors going that will make the headphones shake. We promise its super fun. You'll also save over half price at the moment in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Indy ANC | $129 now $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Some really slick little in-ear buds with noise-canceling for under $100? Not bad at all. They have decent battery life to go with their unique design, as well as a slick little battery case with a LED battery meter. They are less than half price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Crusher | $199 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These are the same headphones as the Crusher ANC above, only the lack the noise-canceling feature. That means they have one of the coolest parts of the Crusher ANC - the bass slider. Just like their bigger sibling, they have a series of motors that add to the bass, making them literally shake on your head. This deal makes them better than half price, so you can save a bundle.

Skullcandys lineup looks totally unique - where some of the competitors may get confused by onlookers, Skullcandys look like nothing else. There are also some great features on offer here, with some cool extras that you won't find anywhere else, like the bass slider of the Crusher series.

If you're after some of Apple's headphones, we know where to find the best AirPods deals and sales. Make sure you stick around here as well - we're tracking all the best deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.