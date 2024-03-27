This is not a drill! Samsung TVs are buy-one-get-one-free on Amazon right now — Get a free 65-inch TV with any other model from just $897

What’s better than making a massive saving on a new TV for your Apple TV 4K or watching Apple TV Plus? A massive saving on two TVs, that’s what!

Amazon’s Spring Sale was a pretty disappointing outing last week. A fact made all the more clear by the absolutely bonkers TV deal you can currently scoop at Amazon.com if you’re in the market for a new Samsung model. That’s because you can currently save money on various Samsung 2024 TV models, and get a 65-inch UHD TV absolutely free when you buy one.

Amazon says “the early bird gets an extra TV,” and it's not wrong. The deal extends across the entire Samsung 2024 range. That includes some very expensive Neo QLED 4K models (including one worth up to $15,000), however, it also includes much more reasonably priced Neo QLED 4K models starting at $1,396. Perhaps most enticingly, you can get Samsung’s artistic Frame series, the smallest one setting you back just $997. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll save another $100 on top of that, bringing the price down to just $897.

Get two rooms of Apple TV for $900

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV (QN43LS03D) + 65-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K TU690T Series HDR Smart TV | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-43-Inch-Quantum-QN43LS03D-UN65TU690T%2Fdp%2FB0CY3H9QP6%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,445 $897 at Amazon Pay $997 for Samsung’s 4K QLED The Frame Series, and get a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV absolutely free. If you’re an Amazon Prime member you’ll save another $100.

TV deals are often some of the best around, but this one really takes the cake. With Samsung’s on-board operating system, both will be ripe for use with the Apple TV app straight out of the box. With HDMI connectivity, both are also ideal candidates as partners for the Apple TV 4K range. Both also support Apple AirPlay, so you can cast content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac with ease.

Samsung’s The Frame range is unique in that it uses a matte display that can show artwork as well as photos when you’re not using it. 4K HDR is delivered by a Quantum NQ4 AI processor. The free TV (did we mention you get a free TV) is Samsung’s 65-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K TU690T complete with an LED display, HDR, AirPlay 2, and more.