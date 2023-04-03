Turns out Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn't the only inspiration for Ted Lasso's Zava

Ted Lasso season 3 has continued the success of Apple TV Plus' most successful show by introducing exciting new characters like soccer megastar, Zava.

Fans of Ted Lasso will have wondered who Zava is based on, with similarities to soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimović being the obvious option. However, Maximilian Osinski, the actor who plays Zava, has revealed the inspiration for the role in an interview with GQ (opens in new tab).

“When I got the breakdown for the role, they described him as a mix between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Eric Cantona, and not an antagonist but an agitator. I just dove into interviews, and I read Ibrahimovic’s book I Am Football, which was fantastic. Robert Lewandowski was another guy who I kind of pulled from. I quickly learned that how they present themselves to the press is not who they are in the locker room with their teammates or in their personal lives."

Osinski wanted to capture a sense of the real man behind the footballer and not just what global sports superstars show to the press.

"You get a sense that these guys know what the press wants, and the press uses them as much as they use the press. I never viewed them as bad guys or villains. One thing I noticed with these big personalities, especially with Zlatan, is they'll say something really cocky but then give a wink or a smile. You get a sense that they mean what they say in the moment, but they do have charm, too."

Zava - Ted Lasso's secret weapon

In Ted Lasso Season 3, Zava, the best soccer player on the planet, joins AFC Richmond to prove he is as good as everyone thinks. Initially touted for last place in the English Premier League, AFC Richmond shows fine form in the first three episodes of the series as they quickly climb to the summit of the table.

It remains to be seen if Ted Lasso will finish on a high with Jason Sudeikis' character lifting the trophy, but so far, the show has proven to be the most popular show on Apple TV Plus.

You can check out Ted Lasso and the other best shows on Apple TV Plus with a free trial that makes Apple's streaming service a no-brainer for fans of tv and movies alike.