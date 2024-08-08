Wolfs - the next big Apple TV Plus movie starring Pitt and Clooney – already has a sequel planned before it's even started streaming
A pack of Wolfs?
Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney is already gearing up for a sequel as Apple gambles on the movie’s success before it even hits the silver screen.
The action comedy directed by Jon Watts, known for his work on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, is set to release in theaters on September 20 and hit Apple TV Plus the following week. The film, which gets its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, tells the story of a “professional fixer (Clooney) hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”
According to a new report from Patently Apple, Apple has already reached out to Jon Watts to write a sequel. While there are no reviews of the upcoming Apple Original Film yet, the star-studded cast hints at another huge success for Apple’s streaming service.
Wolfs looks to follow in the same footsteps as some of the best movies on Apple TV Plus like Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated epic, and Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix.
The best deal in streaming
Apple TV Plus is available for $9.99/month and has a whole host of content outside of the world of cinema. Some of the best Apple TV Plus shows include Ted Lasso and Severance, and sports fans can also access Friday Night Baseball throughout the MLB regular season for free.
Apple’s track record with major motion pictures is incredibly strong with Apple TV Plus becoming the first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards thanks to CODA, the 2021 drama about a young girl following her passion for music as the only hearing member of her family. With Wolfs and a potential sequel adding to its ranks, Apple TV Plus continues to be the best value option in the world of streaming services.
More from iMore
- The next big Apple TV Plus show is based on one of my favorite sci-fi books
- I didn't believe the hype about this Apple TV Plus show — I was so wrong
- Slow Horses is so good that it alone justifies paying for Apple TV Plus
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings. John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019. John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.