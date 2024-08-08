Wolfs - the next big Apple TV Plus movie starring Pitt and Clooney – already has a sequel planned before it's even started streaming

Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney is already gearing up for a sequel as Apple gambles on the movie’s success before it even hits the silver screen.

The action comedy directed by Jon Watts, known for his work on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, is set to release in theaters on September 20 and hit Apple TV Plus the following week. The film, which gets its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, tells the story of a “professional fixer (Clooney) hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”

According to a new report from Patently Apple, Apple has already reached out to Jon Watts to write a sequel. While there are no reviews of the upcoming Apple Original Film yet, the star-studded cast hints at another huge success for Apple’s streaming service.

Wolfs looks to follow in the same footsteps as some of the best movies on Apple TV Plus like Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated epic, and Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The best deal in streaming

Apple TV Plus is available for $9.99/month and has a whole host of content outside of the world of cinema. Some of the best Apple TV Plus shows include Ted Lasso and Severance, and sports fans can also access Friday Night Baseball throughout the MLB regular season for free.

Apple’s track record with major motion pictures is incredibly strong with Apple TV Plus becoming the first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards thanks to CODA, the 2021 drama about a young girl following her passion for music as the only hearing member of her family. With Wolfs and a potential sequel adding to its ranks, Apple TV Plus continues to be the best value option in the world of streaming services.

