Xbox is handing out free trials of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music

Xbox is back with another great perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers looking to check out some of Apple's services.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company announced that it is rolling out its latest promotion as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, a program that it initially rolled out back in 2020 and provides Ultimate subscribers with additional bonuses simply for being with the service. It's very similar to T-Mobile Tuesdays if you're a T-Mobile customer.

So, what's the latest promotion? The company has announced that, as a treat for the holidays, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can grab a three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus and a three-month free trial of Apple Music.

What's the catch?

As with any promotion, there are some conditions. Xbox says, "Ultimate members who do not currently have an Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription can claim either or both Perks on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the respective Apple TV+ or Apple Music site to activate their subscription. Members can now claim and activate both free trials until March 31, 2023."

The company also notes that the promotion is "available in all markets where Apple TV+ and Apple Music are available (except Russia and Turkey for Apple TV+ and Russia for Apple Music)."

The timing of the promotion is not surprising, as Apple just launched the Apple Music app on Xbox back in October. So, if you're an Xbox owner but live in the Apple ecosystem (or want to), you can check out some of Apple's best services for three months without paying.

The apps are only available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. So, if you're still rocking that Xbox 360, you will need to leave the past behind to take advantage of the offer.

Like Xbox says, you'll have until March 31, 2023, to redeem and activate your free trials.