Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o have signed on to star in a new Apple TV+ series titled Lady in the Lake. The series, which will be an adaption from the Laura Lipman novel of the same name, has received a straight-to-series order from Apple.

As reported by Variety, Portman and Nyong'o will also serve as executive producers of the series.

The series will be co-written by Alma Har'el and Dre Ryan, with Har'el writing the pilot and directing. Endeavor Content is the studio. Both Har'el and Ryan will executive produce, as will Portman and Nyong'o. Har'el executive produces along with Christopher Leggett via Zusa, with Portman's producing partner Sophie Mas also executive producing. Crazyrose's Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross will also serve as executive producers, along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America. Lipmman is an executive producer on the project too.

Lady in the Lake follows the story of Maddie Schwartz (Portman) who becomes an investigative journalist, a path that "sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o)."

The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Both Portman and Nyong'o are powerhouses in Hollywood. Portman won an Academy Award for Black Swan and has also starred in V for Vendetta, Annihilation, and the Star Wars prequels. Nyong'o also won an Academy Award for her role in 12 Years a Slave and has also starred in Black Panther and Us.

It is currently unclear when production will begin on the series or when it will make its premiere on Apple TV+. The streaming service is available on a number of devices, but if you plan to watch it on an Apple TV, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.