What you need to know
- Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o have signed on to star in Lady in the Lake.
- The series, which will be adapted from the Laura Lipman novel, received a straight-to-series order from Apple.
Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o have signed on to star in a new Apple TV+ series titled Lady in the Lake. The series, which will be an adaption from the Laura Lipman novel of the same name, has received a straight-to-series order from Apple.
As reported by Variety, Portman and Nyong'o will also serve as executive producers of the series.
The series will be co-written by Alma Har'el and Dre Ryan, with Har'el writing the pilot and directing. Endeavor Content is the studio. Both Har'el and Ryan will executive produce, as will Portman and Nyong'o. Har'el executive produces along with Christopher Leggett via Zusa, with Portman's producing partner Sophie Mas also executive producing. Crazyrose's Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross will also serve as executive producers, along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America. Lipmman is an executive producer on the project too.
Lady in the Lake follows the story of Maddie Schwartz (Portman) who becomes an investigative journalist, a path that "sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o)."
The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.
Both Portman and Nyong'o are powerhouses in Hollywood. Portman won an Academy Award for Black Swan and has also starred in V for Vendetta, Annihilation, and the Star Wars prequels. Nyong'o also won an Academy Award for her role in 12 Years a Slave and has also starred in Black Panther and Us.
It is currently unclear when production will begin on the series or when it will make its premiere on Apple TV+. The streaming service is available on a number of devices, but if you plan to watch it on an Apple TV, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch saves life of NH man who fell through ice
A New Hampshire man says his Apple Watch saved his life after he used it to dial 911 when he fell through the ice on the Salmon Falls River in Somersworth.
Apple has rescheduled new MacBook mass production, says report
A new report says Apple has rescheduled plans to begin mass-producing two new MacBooks later this year. A 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays and Apple silicon are expected.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took upon ourselves the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
The best stands for the iPad Air 4 are here
Your new iPad Air 4 needs a stand so you can watch movies and your favorite videos without having to continually hold it. Lets find out which are the best ones to buy.