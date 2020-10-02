Apple TV+'s brand new documentary Tiny World, narrated by Paul Rudd, debuts on the platform today.

Announced back in August, Tiny World is one of a trio of documentaries Apple plans to air over the coming months. From the press release:

Narrated by Paul Rudd, "Tiny World" takes a unique perspective on the natural world, exploring the ingenuity and resilience of the smallest animals on the planet. Brand new camera technology allows us, for the very first time, to see the world through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive. "Tiny World" is produced by Plimsoll Productions, and written and executive produced by Tom Hugh Jones. Dr. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield also serve as executive producers on behalf of Plimsoll Productions.

All six episodes of the series are now available on Apple TV+.

Alongside Tiny World, Apple announced two further documentaries, Becoming You and Earth At Night in Color to debut later this year.

Today is also a poignant day for Apple TV+ as it marks the season finale of smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso, which is widely proving to be one of the most popular shows on the platform.

Apple has done plenty to bolster its library of original content over the course of Apple TV+'s first year, which is important because many of its users will soon be faced with the choice to renew or discontinue their subscriptions once their first free year runs out.

Apple has made the choice a touch easier by including TV+ in its brand new Apple One bundle, a new way to subscribe to Apple's key services whilst saving a bit of cash each month.