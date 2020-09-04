What you need to know
- Neato's IFA 2020 announcements include three new premium-grade robot vacuums.
- The Neato D8, D9, and D10 will sport different prices and abilities and will launch sometime this Fall.
- Each vacuum sports the signature Neato D-shape design, wide roller brushes, and LaserSmart navigation.
Neato is introducing three brand new robot vacuum models this year, all three of which are designed to offer deep cleaning of your home without the hassle or that some other robot vacuums require. This announcement comes in lieu of the show floor announcements Neato has traditionally done at IFA, since IFA 2020 is a digital-only tradeshow this year. Keeping in line with Neato's existing product lines, the new D8, D9, and D10 robot vacuums cover a wide range of cleaning abilities and will be available starting this Fall. All three robots feature Neato's signature D-shape design, wide roller bushes underneath, large dustbins, and LaserSmart navigation.
Starting at the bottom, the Neato D8 sports a runtime of 90 minutes on a single charge with the ability to top-up the battery once it learns your floorplan. That cuts down on cleaning time since it won't need to fully charge before finishing cleaning your home. The Neato D8 supports both Cleaning Zones and No-Go Zones and will feature an "entry-level price" for this new premium line of robot vacuums. It's got a brushed finish in an indigo blue color and supports Neato's latest app and simplified setup experience.
The next step up is, of course, the Neato D9, which comes in a black brushed finish. An upgraded HEPA filter captures up to 99.7% of allergens like pet dander and dust, as small as 0.3 microns in size. It's got all the same features from the D8 but with an improved 120-minute runtime, thanks to a larger battery.
The cream of the crop is the Neato D10, which is Neato's new flagship robot vacuum. Neato is pitching this one as the "ultimate cleaning machine for house-proud techies, health-conscious individuals, and pet owners", partly because of the 150-minute battery life and partly because of the new pet mode. This pet mode alters the vacuum's suction and behavior to more effectively pick up pet hair, and the HEPA filter will make sure none of the dust or dander makes its way back into the air. It's got a sleek silver high-gloss brushed finish and, of course, has all the features of the D8 and D9. Expect specific price announcements as Neato gets closer to release this Fall.
