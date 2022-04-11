Netflix has announced a change to the way we mark movies and TV shows as being particularly enjoyable. The new 'Two Thumbs Up' button will join the existing 'Thumbs Up' and 'Thumbs Down' buttons across all of the Netflix apps we use.

Netflix announced the change in a newsroom post, saying that it the new button will be a way for people to show when they love something, rather than just like it.

Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that's better personalized to your taste. However, we've learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you're really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.

Netflix will presumably be using this additional datapoint when trying to decide not only which content it recommends to you via its algorithm, but also which types of content its buyers go out to pick up for the future. In a world where the likes of Disney+ and Apple TV+ are playing hardball with some of the best content around, Netflix could use every bit of data it can collect.

Those using Netflix on all manner of devices should start to see the new button arrive from today.

