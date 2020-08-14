What you need to know
- Apple has registered a new Apple TV+ domain name.
- AppleOriginalProductions.com is now owned by Apple.
- The URL doesn't point to anything yet, though.
As Apple continues to find more ways to bring original big-name content to Apple TV+ it seems the company might have a new website in mind. One that could potentially house its efforts, maybe?
As spotted by MacRumors, Apple is now the proud owner of AppleOriginalProductions.com with CSC Corporate Domains acting as the registrar. CSC is a company that Apple has used before and the domain was registered yesterday, August 13.
What the new domain name will be used for is anyone's guess. It doesn't currently point to a website and, frankly, it might never do so. Apple has registered domains in the past just to prevent anyone else from doing so and then pointing them to something embarrassing. Or it could be the next face of Apple TV+'s original content.
Recent reports have Apple making a "dramatic pivot" in an attempt to bring more heavy-hitting movies to Apple TV+ following the success of Tom Hanks' "Greyhound".
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
