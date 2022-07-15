Apple has today announced Apple Music Sessions, new and exclusive releases from some of the world's biggest artists including Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes.

Apple announced the new offering via press release, saying that each live collection will feature "brand-new Spatial Audio tracks and companion live performance music videos that will all be available exclusively to Apple Music fans worldwide."

"Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics," Apple said via Newsroom post.

While Apple Music Sessions debuts today with performances from Underwood and Townes, Nashville will see the next outing with Ronnie Dunn, Ingrid Andress, and others lining up to perform. The Nashville Apple Music Sessions will feature "incredible country artists" but the press release says that Apple "plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future."

Those looking to listen to the sets will need to be subscribed to Apple Music, while those who are paying for other services like Apple TV+ should definitely check out the Apple One subscription bundle as a way to save money. Apple Music currently has a catalog of more than 90 million songs, with Apple Music Radio and curated playlists all part of the service.