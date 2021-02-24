What you need to know
- Apple has updated its trademark listing for its Final Cut Pro video software.
- It could indicate that Apple plans to introduce a subscription plan to users.
A new Apple trademark filing indicates the company might be planning to introduce a subscription to its Final Cut Pro video editing software.
As noted by Patently Apple:
On Monday Apple filed an update to their trademark 'Final Cut Pro' in Europe adding Nice Classification #42 that hints that Apple could decide to go the way of Microsoft's subscription model for Final Cut Pro by adding in that class verbiage covering "rental of software."
When you go directly to the WIPO IP Portal under Class 42 one of the first things that you'll see listed is a header titled "This Class includes, in particular." Under its third point it states: Class 42 covers Software as a service (known as SaaS). So it's not just a boiler plate entry from Apple, it's a core value.
Microsoft's Office 365 is considered SaaS which is a pay for service for a suite of software. With Apple now adding class 42 opens the door for Final Cut Pro to become a similar software as a service via cloud subscription or software rental in the future. It's currently it's sold for a flat fee of US$300.
That's right, Apple might be laying the groundwork for a subscription service or fee for its Final Cut Pro software. As PA notes, Final Cut Pro is currently a $299.99 one-off payment on the App Store. The development clearly indicates Apple might be planning to change how users pay for one of its most popular bits of software, but there are of course numerous ways it could go about this.
Apple could for instance eliminate the flat fee altogether, instead charging a subscription fee to users for access to the software. Equally, it could retain the flat fee and offer the subscription as an alternative, perhaps with new or different features/access to clearly differentiate between the two.
Apple is pushing its subscription services and bundles, such as Apple Music, Fitness+, TV+, and Apple One, there is every possibility that Apple could look to bundle its 'Pro' software with an existing subscription, or as part of a 'Pro' package of apps like Logic or Mainstage.
Charging a subscription for software is a highly contentious issue, and even small updates to apps like Tweetbot that introduce subscriptions are often met with poor reactions from users.
How would you feel about a subscription option for FCP? Would you be more or less likely to keep/start using the software as a result? Let us know in the comments or over on Twitter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stunning new 2021 iMac leak reveals new design in five colors
Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech has just revealed that Apple plans to unveil brand new iMacs with a total redesign and in five new colors.
Project Triangle Strategy offers small but unique takes on the RPG genre
Square Enix's latest strategy RPG project is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, but you don't have to wait that long to try it out. You can download the demo right now. Here's what we think of this new IP.
India approves plan that could bring iPad manufacturing to the country
The Indian government has approved a plan to offer incentives to boost manufacturing and exports of IT products like laptops and tablets, a move that could see even more Apple manufacturing brought to the country.
Best video editing software if you don't want to pay for Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro is a fantastic video editor for Mac, but there are some amazing alternatives out there if it's not quite right for you.