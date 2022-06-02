What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed that Surface will premiere on July 29.
- The new psychological thriller stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Apple TV+ has today confirmed that the upcoming psychological thriller Surface will get its global premiere on July 29, 2022. The new show will have three episodes released on launch day with a new one arriving weekly every Friday after that.
The new Apple TV+ show stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw of The Morning Show fame and has the potential to be another hit for the growing streaming service.
Apple TV+ confirmed the premiere date today.
Set in high-end San Francisco, "Surface," stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw ("The Morning Show"), who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets? "Surface" is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.
Surface is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, with Veronica West acting as executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.
